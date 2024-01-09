Liverpool targeting the next Virgil van Dijk, as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen: report

Liverpool are said to be in the market for a new central defender.

With stalwart Virgil van Dijk now 32 and having struggled with injury problems over the past few seasons, manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on bringing in a new centre-back to help with his side's transition over the summer months.

According to reports via the Daily Mail, the Reds are keeping tabs on Ousmane Diomande who has impressed so far this season, following his performances for Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

Having arrived from Danish side Midtjylland just twelve months ago, the 20-year-old stands at an impressive 6 ft 3 and has helped Sporting to the top of the Portuguese top-flight this term, losing just two games so far.

Rumoured to have a whopping £69million release clause in his current contract, Liverpool did part with £75million for Van Dijk back in 2017 and has since become one of the world's best in his position over the past five years.

Ivorian defender Diomande is often partnered in defence by fellow youngster Goncalo Inacio, who is another player said to be on the wishlist of plenty of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Klopp recently played down the idea of the Reds chasing any big-money deals in January, stating: "Just bringing in a player, finding the money for it, as if we have endless money, we always talk about it. I really don’t understand it.

"Everybody, you, the fans, everybody talks about it, ‘we need another player’. They all cost money. It must be the right player. Tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top, top centre-half. If you would tell me one, not a centre-half, a top centre-half, because he will have to play for Liverpool.''

Liverpool are still competing on four fronts but have been hampered by injuries to key players already this season. With star man Mohamed Salah also set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations this month, the depth of Klopp's squad is once again set to be tested.

