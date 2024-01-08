Liverpool to 'hold talks' with Kylian Mbappe in shock twist, as Real Madrid move is denied: report

Liverpool are to hold talks with Kylian Mbappe over a move to the Premier League, following the Frenchman's camp denying that he has made any kind of decision over his future right now.

The Reds have a longstanding interest in the Paris Saint-Germain superstar, with Mbappe's own mother said to be a big Liverpool fan. Despite Real Madrid being firmly in the driving seat to sign the superstar when he leaves PSG this summer as a free agent, however, a move to England could well materialise, with Mbappe communicating that he is yet to decide just yet.

“There’s NO agreement on Kylian['s] future,” according to Mbappe's camp via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, throwing cold water on the rumours that he has committed to moving to Madrid this summer. “No type of influence could dictate the timing of Kylian's discussions, reflections [and] decisions”.

Real Madrid are said to covet Mbappe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, French outlet Le10Sport have claimed that Mbappe "will hold talks" with the Reds over a move, in order to sound out his available options.

Liverpool have a stacked frontline at current, with AFCON-bound Mohamed Salah the undisputed superstar of the pack. Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are also available to Jurgen Klopp.

But with Salah rumoured to be a long-term target of the Saudi Pro League, the Reds may choose to cash in on the Egyptian King, now in his 30s, if it means that they could finance a move for Mbappe. Though there would be fee due to PSG, there would be a significant outlay needed in terms of salary and sign-on fee.

Mbappe's move to Liverpool seems to hinge on Salah's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

While this move might seem possible, however, Spanish football expert Dermot Corrigan told The Athletic Football Podcast recently that Real Madrid remains the most likely option for Mbappe. It may have to take a huge change of heart to sway the Frenchman from signing for Real or remaining in Ligue.

The 25-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt at €180 million.

