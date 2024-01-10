Which Liverpool games will Trent Alexander-Arnold miss while injured?

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a knee injury.

The Reds defender played the full 90 minutes as Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 in their FA Cup third-round tie at the Emirates on Sunday. Alexander-Arnold has been a pivotal part of Jurgen Klopp's side's success so far this season, too, with the Merseysiders still competing on four fronts.

"Trent hyperextended his knee, so he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee," said Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders earlier today. "He had a scan. He will be out for probably three weeks. It's a big blow. We will really miss him."

Liverpool injury news: Which games will Trent Alexander-Arnold miss while injured?

Jurgen Klopp has injury issues to contend with (Image credit: Getty Images)

With fixtures coming thick and fast for Liverpool at the start of 2024, Trent's injury is likely to prove yet another defensive headache for Klopp.

Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Virgil van Dijk have all suffered from their own individual problems as of late, with Alexander-Arnold the latest addition to the ever-growing list. The Reds return to action against Fulham tomorrow evening at Anfield, in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash.

They then travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on January 21, with four games to come in just ten days. Liverpool's last trophy came back in 2022 as they lifted the FA Cup, following a penalty-shootout victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been key to Liverpool this season (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Hopeful of even more success this season, manager Klopp has also admitted he is relishing the possibility of another exciting end to the campaign.

“The season with the three finals and a really intense Premier League season was intense while we were in it, but it was good fun as well, to be honest," stated the former Borussia Dortmund boss earlier this week.



"It was good fun the games the boys played, the two finals against Chelsea were two of the best draws I saw in my life – unbelievably intense, technically at a super-high level – so it was a wonderful experience.

"And playing at Wembley is a top experience. I would not change it for anything. It was absolutely great."

Games Trent Alexander Arnold could miss:

Fulham (H) - Carabao Cup - January 10

Bournemouth (A) - Premier League - January 21

Fulham (A) - Carabao Cup - January 24

Norwich City/Bristol Rovers (H) - FA Cup - January 27

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool targeting the next Virgil van Dijk, as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen: report

Liverpool to 'hold talks' with Kylian Mbappe in shock twist, as Real Madrid move is denied: report

FourFourTwo's daily transfer wrap up: Kylian Mbappe makes decision on future as Premier League sides battle for 'Little Messi'