Liverpool tried to buy Sane - Heldt

Liverpool chased Schalke starlet Leroy Sane in the close-season, according to the Bundesliga club's general manager Horst Heldt.

Germany youth international Sane, 19, already has three league goals in seven matches this campaign.

Brendan Rodgers' men wanted the teenager in the transfer window, with reports a bid in the region of €15million was offered.

Ajax have also been interested in Sane in the past, according to Heldt.

"There was one or another prestigious club that contacted us," he said.

"Liverpool was ready to pay money."

Heldt added: "These offers didn't at all interest us or the player. I am totally unagitated concerning this player."