Liverpool v Augsburg: Lucas confident of progress to last 16

Lucas Leiva is confident Liverpool have what it takes to see off Augsburg and reach the Europa League round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's side claimed a 0-0 draw in the last week's first leg in Germany, making them favourites to settle the last-32 tie at Anfield on Thursday.

And Lucas feels Liverpool are well placed to advance to the next round for the first time since 2010-11, despite the threat of the away goal.

"It's an opportunity to go to the next round in a tournament we want to go as far as possible in. It's a European tournament and they should always be taken really seriously," the Brazilian told Liverpool's official website.

"Always when you don't concede away from home, it's good. It's in our hands in front of our fans. We have to approach it with confidence and hopefully get through to the next round.

"We didn't score an away goal there, so they'll know if they score one then we'll need to score two. But, at the end of the day, if we win the game then we're though.

"We'll need to be careful but I don't think we should pay too much attention to that. If we win the game then we're through so we just have to approach it like a final and then with our quality, we should be able to get to the next round."

Liverpool are unbeaten in five European home matches since a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in the 2014-15 Champions League group stage, and have also never lost in 14 competitive games against German opposition at Anfield.

However, Klopp will have to do without the likes of Adam Lallana (calf), Martin Skrtel, Dejan Lovren (both hamstring), as well as long-term absentees Danny Ings and Joe Gomez (both knee).

Augsburg, meanwhile, head to Merseyside on the back of their first win of 2016 after they saw off Hannover 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Markus Weinzierl's team have also won their last two away Europa League games, against Partizan and AZ, but, in a major blow to their hopes of springing a surprise at Anfield, striker Raul Bobadilla is doubtful due to a thigh problem.

Only Athletic Bilbao's Aritz Aduriz can better Bobadilla's total of six Europa League goals this season.

Daniel Baier (ankle), Jan Callsen-Bracker (leg) and Raphael Framberger (knee) are all ruled out.