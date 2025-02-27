'Liverpool wanted me to stay, but I had a few conversations with Slot and decided to leave. I will return to Liverpool and be a starter there': Ex-Reds star reveals reason behind summer departure, with Anfield dream highlighted

Liverpool failed to keep hold of a young player in the summer, but they haven't ruled out a return in the future

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is enjoying a superb first season in England
Liverpool manager Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are still on the mind of one Premier League player who forced a move through in the summer transfer window, despite the club expressing their desire to keep him.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip both departed Liverpool after their contracts expired last summer, while Adrian, Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg were all moved on following the arrival of Arne Slot at Anfield.

That's even despite the club's wishes to hold onto one of the latter duo, who both eventually moved to Brentford, with the promise of regular first team football not necessarily forthcoming.

Liverpool wanted to keep hold of Sepp van den Berg, who is targeting Reds return

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Sepp van den Berg of Brentford looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brentford FC at Goodison Park on November 23, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Van den Berg playing for Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had a few conversations with Slot, but before pre-season started, I already indicated to the club that I wanted to leave and play minutes," Van den Berg told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur. "I would be lying if I said that I did not dream of returning to Liverpool one day. That is still on my mind.

"But for now, it was better for my career to take a different path and play a lot. That is what I am doing now and that allows me to develop as well as possible. After pre-season, Liverpool indicated that I had done so well that they wanted me to stay. But I did not really see that happening myself. It was all my choice, I am happy that I now play in the Premier League every week."

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrates scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.

Injury to Konate could have seen Van den Berg afforded more first team opportunities (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Van den Berg hasn't ruled out a return to Anfield at some point in his career, though. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season at Brentford, playing across the defence and starting in 20 of their Premier League games this term.

Injuries to Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate this term would have meant that Van den Berg would have been afforded more opportunities at centre-back for Liverpool if he had stuck around, but he's content in his decision to leave and gain more regular first team opportunities.

"I would be lying if I said that I didn't look at that myself," Van den Berg said. "That's football, you don't know. I did well in pre-season and I could really see myself playing for the club, but not with the credit that I now have at Brentford.

"I am now a starter who always plays as long as he is fit. At Liverpool I would have been more of a player who had to fill gaps. I would rather be that starter . And who knows, if I do well here for two or three years, I will return to Liverpool and be a starter there too."

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 26: Sepp van den Berg in action during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis at Acrisure Stadium on July 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Van den Berg playing for Liverpool in pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van den Berg is valued at £15m by Transfermarkt, with the Dutchman's contract at Brentford running until 2029.

In FourFourTwo's view, Van den Berg has the potential to develop into a starting centre-back for one of the Premier League's top teams, but he still has some way to go to be able to compete for a regular starting spot. Swapping Liverpool for Brentford in the summer certainly made sense for his career.

