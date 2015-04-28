Liverpool will challenge next season - Rodgers

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is adamant the 18-time Premier League champions will contend for the title next season.



Rodgers and Co. have failed to reach the lofty heights of last season, which saw Liverpool pipped to the league crown by Manchester City, with the club occupying sixth position this time around.



Liverpool, who have a game in hand against Hull City on Tuesday, are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United and the UEFA Champions League qualifying spot following their dour goalless stalemate at West Brom over the weekend.

But despite Liverpool's struggles in 2014-15, Rodgers is bullish about the Merseyside club's chances next term.

"Absolutely [Liverpool can end Premier League title drought]," Rodgers said.

"When I came in here it was a long way off. The club was eighth and you'd never have even talked about it.

"It's a mark of how the club has moved forward that there's such ­disappointment we weren't challenging this year.

"Of course it's been ­disappointing not to have had a challenge. But we have great hope we can really push on again. I have ­absolutely no doubt it will happen."

Rodgers added: "It is difficult [compared to the resources of Chelsea and Manchester City] but you can't just accept it.

"Where we are now is probably par for where we sit in amongst it. We can't accept that, we have to continue to find ways to develop players, work to the idea of how the owners want to work and find a way to break in.

"That's something that I'm very hungry to do. And I won't rest in my time here until we do."