Liverpool wonderkid slapped with bizarre fine, following mistake

Liverpool are no different to anyone: discipline has always been a key part of a football dressing room.

Whether it’s the iron will of someone like Sir Alex Ferguson or managers who tend to prefer the arm-around-the-shoulder approach such as Jurgen Klopp, the best bosses are the ones who get complete buy-in and professionalism from their squad.

And when it comes to professionalism, one Liverpool youngster has just learned an expensive lesson in timekeeping and organisation.

Liverpool wonderkid fined

Pep Lijnders is now Red Bull Salzburg coach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reds midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is currently spending the 2024/25 season on loan with Red Bull Salzburg and has been named in the starting lineup for the club’s last two league games as the 19-year-old looks to get a season of first-team football under his belt in Austria.

Salzburg are managed by Jurgen Klopp’s former number two at Liverpool, Pep Lijnders and despite the loanee having a positive start at the club, his manager has already had to issue him with a fine.

Stefan Bajcetic in action for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

The teenager was late for training on Monday as the team prepared for Tuesday night’s Champions League match against Brest as he was unable to find his boots.

"It will be around €500 the day before the game,” Lijnders revealed during his pre-match conference, confirming that the Spaniard had to shell out for his transgression.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The club published a training video during which Bajcetic was treated to a good-natured sarcastic round of applause by his new teammates.

The fine will go into a team find which will pay for a ‘joint excursion’ with Austrian news outlet Salzburg 24 reporting that the squad was happy to see this pot boosted, with the youngster’s mistake taken in good spirits.

VIDEO How Arne Slot Just Fixed Liverpool's Biggest Problem Against Milan

Whether or not it was due to Bajcetic’s timing error, the midfielder was dropped to the bench for Tuesday’s clash against Brest and was introduced on 77 minutes with his side trailing 4-0, as Salzburg were comprehensively beaten at home.

Bajcetic is looking to get his promising career back on track after an injury-hit campaign last season as a calf injury restricted him to just one appearance. His emergence at Liverpool during the 2022/23 season saw him become an important player under Klopp and saw his value, as per Transfermarkt, peak at €13million.