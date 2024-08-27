Liverpool to let midfielder leave before deadline day: report

Liverpool are said to be in 'advanced talks' to reunite Stefan Bajcetic with former Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The 19-year-old central midfielder joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo as an academy prospect in 2020 and made his senior debut two years later, going on to become Liverpool's youngest-ever player in a Champions League game.

Bajcetic made 19 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side in 2022/23, but a calf injury kept him out for much of last term - and Klopp's right-hand man Lijnders is now said to be keen to play a part in his return to regular senior football.

Red Bull Salzburg launch bid for Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic

Lijnders now coaches Red Bull Salzburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lijnders is now head coach with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, who have already brought in Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark on a permanent transfer this summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: "RB Salzburg in advanced talks to sign Stefan Bajčetić on loan from Liverpool.

"Negotiations at final stages with details to be clarified but already underway, as Pep Lijnders wants Stefan. Clubs in Spain also wanted him but RB Salzburg are now close."

Stefan Bajcetic is in demand this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romano meanwhile claims that a deal to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia is effectively done, writing: "It’s all sealed. Medical tests successfully completed yesterday and now contracts being signed.

"€35m package, sell-on clause and six year deal for Mamardashvili joining #LFC in 2025."

That deal would see the goalkeeper sent back on loan to Valencia, with Mamardashvili lined up as Alisson's long-term successor once the Brazilian's time at the club comes to an end.

