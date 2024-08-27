Liverpool to let midfielder leave before deadline day: report

Liverpool are still yet to announce their first signing of the summer window but could be on the verge of another departure

Liverpool are said to be in 'advanced talks' to reunite Stefan Bajcetic with former Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The 19-year-old central midfielder joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo as an academy prospect in 2020 and made his senior debut two years later, going on to become Liverpool's youngest-ever player in a Champions League game.

