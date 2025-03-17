Liverpool's Alexander Isak stance outlined as Reds prepared to shake-up forward line: report

Alexander Isak netted what proved to be the winning goal against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final.
Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak added a cup final-winning goal to his resume on Sunday afternoon when his second-half strike proved to be the difference-maker as the Magpies claimed their first domestic trophy since 1955.

The Swedish forward was instrumental in the 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, as the 25-year-old took his tally to 23 goals for the season.

This form has seen him become one of European football’s most in-demand strikers, with Newcastle bracing for significant interest in the former Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad star when the summer transfer window opens.

Romano issues Alexander Isak update

Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick as Newcastle United beat Ipswich Town 4-0 on Saturday

Alexander Isak has netted 23 goals this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of several teams to have been linked with the forward ahead of a summer when the club are expected to be busy in the transfer market following last year’s restrained window.

And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Isak - who FourFourTwo last month ranked as the second-best striker in the world - will be on the Reds’ shortlist of targets come the end of the season.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool could sell Darwin Nunez this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, that’s the message from Newcastle,” Romano said in an update on his YouTube channel. Romano. “But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Isak.

“Arsenal will be there, they want Isak. [Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list, but for sure Isak and Sesko are the two main names.

“Liverpool are also there for Isak, they’ve already made some contact with people close to the player.

“So both clubs are interested in Isak. For Arsenal he’s the absolute top target, for Liverpool he’s one of the names they’re considering in that position.”

Liverpool star Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz could also depart Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty)

Isak is valued at €75million by Transfermarkt, but with three years left on his current deal, he will not come cheap, with Newcastle said to have slapped a £150million price tag on the forward. Romano adds in his update that he expects Darwin Nunez to leave the club in the summer and added that 'there is a concrete possibility' that Luis Diaz also parts ways.

These exits would help Liverpool facilitate a big-money bid for Isak, who would be an excellent signing for any team of the Reds’ ambition, but in FourFourTwo’s option, would leave the club very light in attack, especially if Mohamed Salah’s time at the club comes to an end this summer.

