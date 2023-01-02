Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate scores own goal as Reds trail Brentford 2-0 at half-time

Liverpool found themselves 2-0 down to Brentford at half-time in their first Premier League clash of 2023 following an Ibrahima Konate own goal and a second by Yoane Wissa which was just over the line later in the half.

The Reds will have been relieved to see Brentford's star man Ivan Toney miss out through injury, but Jurgen Klopp's side struggled after an early miss by Darwin Nunez and went behind after 19 minutes when Konate inadvertently turned the ball into his own net from a corner.

Wissa replaced Toney in the Brentford line-up and the Congo forward saw a strike ruled out for offside after 39 minutes, after he had scrambled the ball home from close range.

But the 26-year-old made it 2-0 with a header shortly afterwards, which it initially looked like Allisson had saved, only for replays to confirm that the ball was over the line when the Brazilian pushed it back out.

That left the Reds with work to do in the second half in west London in order to suffer another setback in an inconsistent campaign so far.

Klopp's side have already lost four and drawn four in the Premier League this season, but had won four on the bounce ahead of the trip to Brentford.