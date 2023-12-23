Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas taken to hospital after flooring Jurgen Klopp in Arsenal game

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has been taken to hospital after colliding with manager Jurgen Klopp in an unfortunate incident in Saturday's Premier League clash against Arsenal at Anfield.

Tsimikas was sent flying by a Bukayo Saka shove in the first half and could not avoid a collision with his manager in the technical area.

The Greek defender received treatment from Liverpool's medical staff and asked club doctor Jonathan Power to wait before making a change, but was soon replaced by Joe Gomez.

The 27-year-old was then taken to hospital to be assessed and could now join Andy Robertson on the sidelines.

Tsimikas has been deputising for the Scotland defender, who has been out since October after surgery on a shoulder injury picked up on international duty.

Klopp has said he expects Robertson to return in January, with Gomez likely to fill in on the right until then.

Saturday's game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Mohamed Salah cancelling out Gabriel's early strike at Anfield.

Arsenal stay top of the Premier League, but the Gunners are just a point ahead of Liverpool in second and third-placed Aston Villa.

Tottenham are just four off the top after beating Everton earlier on Saturday, while Manchester City are six behind the Gunners in fifth but with a game in hand due to their participation in the Club World Cup.

