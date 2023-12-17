Kenny Dalglish earns SPOTY Lifetime award as Jurgen Klopp says 'he is Liverpool'

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will be given the Lifetime Achievement award as part of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.

The former Scotland forward was knighted in 2018 for services to football, charity and the City of Liverpool after winning eight league titles and three European Cups as a Reds player and manager.

"Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is truly an honour," he said. "I have always believed in the importance of team success, and I wouldn't be where I am today without all the players I've played with, the people I've worked for, and the supporters that stood by me. So this is for them."

In an interview with the BBC, current Reds boss Jürgen Klopp said: "He is Liverpool. Genius player. Just one of the nicest people you can meet… I've been really blessed to know him and he’s full of joy. He loves his club, he’s super supportive."

Dalglish, 72, was born in the east end of Glasgow and grew up as a Rangers fan. As a teenager he had unsuccessful trials with both West Ham United and Liverpool, but joined Celtic soon after. He broke into their senior team at the turn of the decade and helped the Bhoys win four league titles – three consecutively – and five major cups.

The former forward then joined Liverpool in 1977 as a replacement for Kevin Keegan. He proved to be some signing, netting 172 goals from 515 appearances across 13 years, winning six league titles, three League Cups, and three European Cups. He became player- manager in 1985, winning the club’s first double in 1985/86 by scoring the winner over Chelsea on the last day of the season.

He led the Reds at the time of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, attending the funerals of many victims and supporting families alongside his wife Marina. After Liverpool the former manager led Blackburn Rovers from the second tier to the 1994/95 Premier League title and Celtic to the Scottish League Cup. He returned to Liverpool in 2009 and became manager again in 2011, winning the 11/12 League Cup and finishing runners-up in the 2012 FA Cup final.

Internationally, Dalglish earned 102 caps for Scotland, scoring 30 goals.

Fellow football legends Sir Alex Ferguson, George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton and Pelé have previously won the Lifetime Achievement award. Dalglish will officially receive his honour at the SPOTY awards on Tuesday, December 19th.

