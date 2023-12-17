Liverpool react after Manchester United bus is damaged by bottle outside Anfield

Liverpool have strongly condemned the actions of a few fans outside Anfield on Sunday after damage was caused to Manchester United's team bus ahead of the teams' Premier League fixture.

On social media, a video showed a hand holding a glass bottle, which was thrown at the bus after the word "go" was shouted.

Following the 0-0 draw at Anfield, Liverpool reacted by posting a statement, saying that Merseyside police would be investigating the pre-match events.

"Liverpool Football Club utterly condemns the actions that led to damage being caused to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon," the statement said.

"We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police to fully investigate and identify those responsible.

"Any individuals found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club's sanction process."

In 2018, Manchester City's bus was targeted outside Anfield ahead of a Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The Reds issued an apology to City, calling the actions of those responsible "completely unacceptable".

And earlier this year, Liverpool's coach was attacked after a Premier League match against City at the Etihad Stadium.

