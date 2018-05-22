Liverpool's strikeforce reminds Ronaldo of Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo says Liverpool's attack reminds him of Real Madrid's front line, but the Portugal star wishes he was facing his former side Manchester United in the final instead.

Liverpool meet Madrid - seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title in the competition's modern era - in Kiev on Saturday, with Ronaldo fit after a recent minor ankle injury.

Zinedine Zidane has not given any clues as to his team selection, with Gareth Bale's run of five goals in as many appearances giving the Wales international a chance of starting alongside Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in attack.

And Ronaldo says the 'BBC' of a few years ago were similar to Liverpool's thrilling attack, which is led by the brilliant Mohamed Salah with strong support from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

"Finals are always special occasions; I would have preferred it to be Manchester United," Ronaldo told reporters on Tuesday.

"But Liverpool deserve respect. We're not going to have it easy. They deserve to be in the final. They remind me of Madrid three or four years ago.

"Their three front players, they're very quick... they're powerful in attack and I respect them.

"But Madrid are better. We have to play to our level, but we also have to respect the opposition."

has a message for our ahead of the final!"We need everyone to be positive on Saturday and to support the team like you've supported us up until now. We're going to try and give our best like always and we're going to try and win. !" May 22, 2018

Madrid are favourites to triumph in Kiev but Ronaldo said Zidane's men cannot afford to be complacent.

"You always have to be motivated. You can't relax at this club, particularly in this competition," Ronaldo said.

"The Champions League has been synonymous with Real Madrid since [Paco] Gento and [Alfredo] Di Stefano. We sense it as players and the fans do as well.

"I want to do well on Saturday, to help the team, play well and hopefully score goals. But the most important thing is to win and go down in history."