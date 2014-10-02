Liverpool's Suso set for two-month layoff

The 20-year-old was part of the travelling party for Liverpool's 1-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Basel on Wednesday, but was not included among the substitutes.

Subsequently, the Spaniard has revealed that he has been suffering with a groin complaint and is set to go under the knife next week.

"Just to tell you I'll be out of the team for a couple of months," Suso wrote on Instagram.

"I'm having surgery next week because of my groin. I'll be back soon. Stronger than ever."

Suso made his senior Liverpool debut in September 2012, but has struggled to nail down a regular first-team place at Anfield and spent last term on loan at Almeria.

His only appearance this season saw him come off the bench to score in the League Cup third-round victory over Middlesbrough.