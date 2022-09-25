Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is 'Championship-level' defensively – Leboeuf

Former Chelsea and France centre-back Franck Leboeuf has criticised Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, calling him 'Championship-level defensively'.

Leboeuf says he is a big fan of the England international's attacking qualities, but believes he needs to improve the defensive facet of his game.

In an interview with French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, Leboeuf said: "Look at Trent Alexander-Arnold. I love the guy, his offensive qualities. But defensively, he's Championship level.

"Only [Jurgen] Klopp's system works for him. When it doesn't work as well as it has this season, all you see is his defensive shortcomings.

"I want to take him with me to work on the basics. I would say to him: 'Turn your head and look behind you, it will be better already'."

And Leboeuf has found a surprising scapegoat for what he sees as a lack of focus on the defensive aspect of the game by Alexander-Arnold and other modern-day full-backs.

"It was Roberto Carlos who deformed generations of defenders," he said.