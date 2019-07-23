Livingson move a step closer to next round of Betfred Cup

Livingston moved a step closer to the next round of the Betfred Cup with a 2-1 victory over Stranraer.

Steven Lawless’ penalty and a close range Aymen Souda finish gave the Premiership outfit a healthy first-half lead at Stair Park.

The Blues hit back through Cameron Elliott in the second period.

It was the hosts who had the first chance of the evening. Veteran striker Mark Stewart latched onto a Ryan Thomson through-ball but saw his shot blocked with only two minutes played.

From then on it was one-way traffic in the first period as Gary Holt’s men upped the pace.

The visitors should have been ahead in the 27th minute when Nicky Devlin stretched to reach a low ball in the six-yard box but it rolled past the post.

The breakthrough finally came for the Lions when Mark Stewart brought down Lyndon Dykes.

Lawless sent Blues keeper Max Currie the wrong way from the spot in the 42nd minute.

Livingston doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Souda tapped home a Devlin cross from close range.

The hosts halved the deficit in the 57th minute when forward Cameron Elliott raced onto a long ball, rounded keeper Ross Stewart and tapped home at the second attempt.

Livingston had chances to seal the victory in the final 10 minutes but Dykes chipped attempt went wide and Ricki Lamie’s free-kick looked destined for the net but Currie pulled off a fantastic save to deny the defender.