Livingston forward Scott Tiffoney joins Ayr on loan

Livingston have loaned forward Scott Tiffoney to Ayr for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old former Morton player has made 11 appearances this season.

A Livi statement read: “The club continue to look at options for strengthening the current squad and remain hopeful of adding to the group to fill the void left by Scott going on loan.”