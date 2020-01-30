Livingston forward Scott Tiffoney joins Ayr on loan
Livingston have loaned forward Scott Tiffoney to Ayr for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old former Morton player has made 11 appearances this season.
A Livi statement read: “The club continue to look at options for strengthening the current squad and remain hopeful of adding to the group to fill the void left by Scott going on loan.”
