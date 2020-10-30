Livingston welcome back Robby McCrorie for Motherwell fixture

Robby McCrorie returns to the Livingston squad for their Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The on-loan Rangers goalkeeper was ineligible for Livingston’s 2-0 defeat at Ibrox last weekend.

Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson became the latest player on Motherwell’s injury list when he suffered a meniscus tear in his knee, which will rule him out until the new year.

Aaron Chapman is expected to deputise after coming on against Ross County last weekend while new signing Jordan Archer joins the squad.

Another goalkeeper, Scott Fox, is on an absentee list featuring defensive players Rickie Lamie, Liam Grimshaw, Charles Dunne, Jake Carroll, Liam Donnelly and Bevis Mugabi, while loan midfielder Robbie Crawford cannot face his parent club.