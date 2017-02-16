Lizarazu tips Ancelotti's Bayern to go far in the Champions League

Bixente Lizarazu is convinced Bayern Munich will produce their best form and compete for the Champions League after hitting their stride under Carlo Ancelotti.

Bayern struggled for consistency early in 2016-17, but turned on the style at Allianz Arena on Wednesday, thrashing Arsenal 5-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The Gunners were level at half-time thanks to Alexis Sanchez, who cancelled out Arjen Robben's trademark opener, but Arsene Wenger's men ultimately proved powerless to resist the rampant hosts, as Thiago Alcantara netted a brace and Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller both hit the back of the net.

"In the first half, after the first goal scored by Robben, there was a moment of doubt with the Arsenal penalty, but Bayern were clearly the better team, and prepared better for this game," Lizarazu told Omnisport.

"They were more aggressive and they completely dominated, especially the second half.

"So I don't have any doubt about the qualification for the quarter-finals and I think that Bayern can do very well in the Champions League."

Wow. How do you even begin to describe that second half? 5-1 February 15, 2017

Having succeeded Pep Guardiola as head coach in the off-season, Ancelotti has guided Bayern to a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, earning the endorsement of Lizarazu, who was formally presented as a club ambassador on Thursday.

"Yes, it may have been a bit difficult during the first six months because there's a new coach and he needs to adapt," the former France international defender said.

"But I'm convinced that during the second half of the season, Bayern will play at their best level and will go very far in Champions League."