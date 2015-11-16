Lloris admits France doubts over England friendly

Captain Hugo Lloris admits that he and his France team-mates had reservations over Tuesday's friendly against England going ahead, but the squad respected the decision of the France Football Federation (FFF) to play the game.

The encounter at Wembley will mark the first time France have played since Friday's atrocities in Paris in which 129 people were killed and a further 99 left critically injured as a result of a series of attacks in the French capital.

Part of the horrific events occurred during France's friendly against world champions Germany at the Stade de France, with three men detonating explosive belts in the vicinity of the stadium.

The attacks led to doubts as to whether the match versus England would take place, but on Saturday the FFF confirmed France's intention to play.

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris says the team is now focused on doing the country proud.

"We did have some doubt, some concerns about the game but at the end the president confirmed we had to play this game and I think like all my team-mates we respect the decision and it will be a good opportunity to represent the French nation," he said.

"The french nation is more important than the football."

Lloris stated that despite any concern among the squad, the FFF took the right decision.

He added: "We were in mourning together. The president made the right decision to play this game. It's an opportunity to show character and share this moment with the England people.

"We weren't cut off. We were all together and talked about it a lot. We followed it on TV and on the internet. We're humans, so there were doubts about whether to play. But the coach and staff managed it all well."

Lloris' international team-mate Lassana Diarra confirmed that he had a lost a cousin during the attacks, and Lloris says the whole team shares his pain.

"We shared that traumatic moment with him. He's been quite discreet about it," Lloris said. "I think he just wants to represent his country."