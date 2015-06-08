Lloris wants Champions League football

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said he does not want to discuss a possible exit but conceded the lure of UEFA Champions League football is strong.

Lloris is reportedly a prime target for Manchester United, should David de Gea join La Liga giants Real Madrid as expected.

The 25-year-old France international does not want to force through an exit from White Hart Lane, though he does hope to play in the top tier of European club competition soon.

listen to ‘Lloris coy over Man Utd move’ on audioBoom

"I am still a Spurs player," Lloris told Sky Sports News HQ after France's 4-3 defeat to Belgium in an international friendly on Sunday.

"I have a contract until 2019 and I have a lot of respect for the gaffer, the club and my teammates, so I don't want to speak about it.

"For any player you need to play at the highest level to improve yourself to help your national team to improve. I think every player wants to play in the Champions League because it is the highest level. We work for that and I hope to play Champions League football again.

"At the moment, De Gea is still Manchester United keeper so I have no need to talk about that."