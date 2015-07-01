Lloyd: Repetition key netting penalty
United States penalty hero Carli Lloyd spent months honing her skills for the moment that sent them on the way to the World Cup final.
Carli Lloyd revealed that she shut out all outside factors prior to her penalty in United States' 2-0 semi-final win over Germany at the Women's World Cup.
The Americans progressed to the Vancouver final after their win in Montreal, with Lloyd's 69th-minute penalty added to late on by Kelley O'Hara's maiden international goal.
Fresh in Lloyd's mind would have been a miss nine minutes earlier from the spot by Germany's Celia Sasic, but the 32-year-old - in her 201st international - used all her experience to deal with the situation.
"I think I've been taking PKs [penalty kicks] after training for the last seven or eight months," Lloyd said.
"Just repetition after repetition.
"That felt like a good five minutes where I was waiting to take that PK.
"I walked over, I got the ball, I don't know what was going on behind me, I don't know what the ref was saying, I don't know what the goalkeeper was doing.
"All I know was I put the ball down and I had to sink this PK."
Coach Jill Ellis lauded her side's effort at the other end of the park, with the Americans extending their clean-sheet streak to five matches - making it 513 minutes since they last conceded.
"It's a spectacular stat to be honest with you," Ellis said.
"We said as a team we need to get just one more than the opponent, if we keep a clean sheet.
"Not just our goalkeeper and our back four, I think that this team has embraced the accountability and responsibility of defending in every line.
"It's something we ask of them - but they deliver and they understand that it's important.
"We've got gritty players in the back, we've got sophisticated players in the back and they just do a great job of reading the game and shutting down the opponent."
United States will meet the winner of Japan and England's semi-final - to be played on Wednesday - in the final on July 5.
