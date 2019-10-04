Loic Damour a doubt for Hearts

Hearts will make a late decision over Loic Damour ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Kilmarnock.

The midfielder returned to training on Friday after going off with a hamstring injury against St Mirren last weekend and will be assessed on the morning of the game.

Defender Craig Halkett (knee) begins a 10-week lay-off after joining Steven Naismith (hamstring), Craig Wighton (knee), Peter Haring (groin), Jamie Walker (broken leg), Ben Garuccio (knee), John Souttar (ankle) and Conor Washington (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Kilmarnock have lost Osman Sow for up to six weeks with an ankle injury suffered against Ross County last weekend.

But fellow striker Eamonn Brophy returns from a minor thigh problem.

Another forward, Innes Cameron, remains on the sidelines.

Provisional Hearts squad: Pereira, Doyle, White, Hickey, Berra, Smith, Damour, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Bozanic, Whelan, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Morrison, Zlamal.

Provisional Kilmarnock squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Findlay, Bruce, Millen, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Burke, Del Fabrio, St Clair, Hendrie, Koprivec.