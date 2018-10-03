Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Schalke 1: McKennie's first goal seals win

Weston McKennie's 88th-minute header kickstarted Schalke's Champions League campaign as they beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in Russia.

The United States international scored his first goal for the German club from Yevhen Konoplyanka's corner late on to settle an otherwise forgettable contest.

Schalke, runners-up in the Bundesliga last term, have endured a stuttering start to the season but picked up their first league points by beating Mainz on Saturday and they now have four in the Champions League having drawn 1-1 with Porto last time out.

Lokomotiv, who did not threaten at all in the second period, have lost both of their Group D games.

Neither side was able to take control during a dull opening 45 minutes.

Dmitri Barinov came closest for Lokomotiv with a half volley that Ralf Fahrmann pushed out, though the Schalke keeper was fortunate he was not punished by a weak punch when Benedikt Howedes' attempted overhead kick went way over before the interval.

Schalke introduced Suat Serdar at half time to try and inject some life into their attack and they were nearly given a helping hand when Vladislav Ignatjev's sliced clearance almost landed at Mark Uth's feet.

There was some improvement from the German side, with Konoplyanka shooting weakly at Guilherme.

Guilherme was far less convincing when he failed to pluck the ball out of the air and was fortunate Uth was not alive enough to flick past him.

Uth ran into the box moments later but fired straight at the Lokomotiv stopper and then curled an attempt just wide as Schalke looked like failing to score for a third time in four matches.

Yet it was McKennie who ensured they found a way through when he rose and planted a header beyond Guilherme with two minutes remaining.