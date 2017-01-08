Look away now Spurs fans... Vincent Janssen is the least effective striker in the Premier League

Vincent Janssen is the least clinical striker in the Premier League.

The Dutchman was given his chance to shine as Tottenham beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, but managed to muster just one shot, firing straight at goalkeeper Sam Johnstone early in the second half.

Spurs scored twice through Ben Davies and Son Heung-min after Janssen was replaced by Dele Alli on the hour mark and the former AZ frontman's stats make for worrying reading.

Excluding penalties, Janssen has racked up 33 shots at goal without finding the net – the worst record of any Premier League striker.

33 - Excluding penalties, Vincent Janssen has had a total of 33 shots without scoring in all comps; the most of any PL striker. Wayward.January 8, 2017

Janssen's three Tottenham goals have all come from the spot.