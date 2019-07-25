Lookman joins RB Leipzig on permanent transfer from Everton

Ademola Lookman has completed a permanent transfer from Everton to RB Leipzig, the Premier League club have announced.

Lookman spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at the Bundesliga club but returned to Goodison Park last season.

L👀k who's back! ❤️@Alookman_ has signed a 5-year contract and is here to stay ✍️🤩

🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullenpic.twitter.com/y36GI2KdDQ

July 25, 2019

However the 21-year-old is no longer part of boss Marco Silva’s plans and the

deal reportedly worth in the region of £22.5 million has been agreed.

Lookman was considered one of the game’s best young prospects when he moved to Everton from Charlton in an £11million deal in 2017.

↩️ | @Alookman_ has completed a permanent transfer to @RBLeipzig_EN. #EFChttps://t.co/IrzpHrmgmjpic.twitter.com/2RPdczeadO

July 25, 2019

However Lookman’s opportunities were limited under Sam Allardyce and he made the loan move to Leipzig, for whom he scored on his debut against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Lookman had been keen to turn the move into a permanent arrangement, with

Everton agreeing to the move having initially been reluctant to part with the

player.