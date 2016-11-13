Lopetegui happy with Spain win

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui said he was satisfied with Saturday's World Cup qualifying win over Macedonia in the absence of a number of key stars.

An own goal sent Spain on their way before Vitolo, Nacho Monreal and Aritz Aduriz completed a 4-0 rout at home to the Macedonians.

Despite the absence of Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Diego Costa and more, Spain remain top of Group G ahead of Italy on goal difference.

Speaking to reporters post-match, Lopetegui said: "Games never go exactly as you wish, but we are happy to get the three points, with a good result against a good team.

"We knew how they would play, that it would be difficult to control the game. But we had very good moments, and made many chances. They had a few chances, but we are happy to get the three important points."

"We were missing many players," he added. "But we had confidence in the players who came in, and they all did very well.

"The attitude of those who come in is the most important. They showed talent and ambition."

Lopetegui singled out Vitolo for praise, after the 27-year-old Sevilla winger netted his third goal in four World Cup qualifiers, converting a second-half header.

"[Vitolo] is playing regularly as he responds to what we ask for," he said.

"He is playing well for us. He always wants to learn more, has good technique, understands the game, and is physically good. He will keep improving and be an important player for us."