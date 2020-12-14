Lorch: I’ve wanted to trophies for Pirates

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch is delighted to have finally won his first piece of silverware with the club following their triumph over Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Buccaneers came from behind to clinch the 2020 MTN8 title following their 2-1 victory over 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Goals from on Deon Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch cancelled out Siphelele Luthuli’s opener to guide Pirates to victory and their first title in six years.

Lorch reserved special praise for Josef Zinnbauer and Fadlu Davids, who played a huge role in helping the club lift their first trophy in six years.

‘It’s been a difficult year for me, and I would like to thank my family for supporting me throughout the difficulties, you know. I’ve wanted to win trophies, especially for Orlando Pirates and I’m happy to be the Champion today,’ Lorch told the media after the match.

‘He’s a good coach, he and coach Fadlu (Davids) so obviously we have to follow their instructions and do the job.’