Lorch: We had to believe we could score this many goals

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch says it was crucial that they managed to score three goals heading into the MTN8 semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers claimed bragging rights in the first Soweto derby of the new campaign after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Amakhosi at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Lorch will see Pirates take a three goal advantage heading into the second leg at the FNB Stadium.

Lorch, who was named Man of the Match, is delighted to have finally hit the ground running for Pirates, having last scored against Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup on 02 September 2020.

‘First of all, I would like to thank the almighty god for the talent that he gave me and I would like to thank my family, especially my dad and my mom for supporting me through difficulties,’ Lorch told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘In the first 15 minutes they were coming to us. But after 20 minutes we managed to play according to the structure of the coach and we managed to get the goal.

‘Ja, we have been practising our structure in training and it helped us today.

‘Ja, we had to believe we could score this many goals because there's still going to be a second leg against them so it's going to help us going forward.’