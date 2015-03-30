Loren hails Moyes for Real Sociedad surge

Moyes - sacked by Manchester United in April last year - was appointed by Sociedad as Jagoba Arrasate's replacement with the Basque club fourth bottom of La Liga.

The Scot has since masterminded a resurgence that has seen Sociedad move into ninth in the table with 10 games remaining.

And Loren told Marca: "It was hard for us to replace Jagoba. But the team needed to react and it certainly has done so. Our immediate aim has been achieved.

"I think the first thing that David did when he arrived was to try to give the team more solidness and consistency, and you can see that he has achieved that. The team is improving.

"We were fortunate that a man that initially appeared inaccessible to Real Sociedad, ended up coming here. I believe he [Moyes] is giving a big contribution."

Loren feels that Moyes' presence at the club could allow Sociedad to tap into the English market in order to add to their squad.

He added: "It's difficult to bring players from England, unless you have something that can attract the players. With Moyes here, the task of bringing players from there [England] can be made easier."