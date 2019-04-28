Liverpool in pole position to sign winger ahead of Chelsea

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, write the Daily Mirror.

The Italy international’s relationship with his boyhood club has reportedly broken down, and Insigne was even jeered by his own supporters after the Partenopei’s recent Europa League defeat by Arsenal.

The 27-year-old was frustrated by Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to take him off in that game, and he is now keen to seek pastures new this summer.

That has put Liverpool on red alert as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the situation, with Maurizio Sarri keen to be reunited with a player who thrived under his tutelage at Napoli.

The Blues are currently banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows, although they are hoping to see that punishment reduced on appeal.

Bayern Munich, PSG and Inter have also shown an interest in the £60m man, but Liverpool are in pole position to secure Insigne’s signature this summer.

