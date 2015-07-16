Lorient dismiss Ayew to Dortmund rumours

Ligue 1 club Lorient have rubbished reports that Jordan Ayew could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund.

The Ghana forward has been linked with a host of clubs during the close season after scoring 12 league goals as Lorient staved off relegation from France's top flight.

However, Lorient are adamant that the 23-year-old - who is contracted to the club for another three years - is not set for a move just a year after arriving from Marseille.

In a statement released on their official website, Lorient said: "Jordan Ayew has signed no contract with Borussia Dortmund, nor with any other club.

"The Ghanaian international striker was present this morning [Thursday] in training with his team-mates of FC Lorient."