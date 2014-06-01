Low challenges fringe players to impress

Low is set to name his 23-man FIFA World Cup squad, who will be considered among the favourites in Brazil, after the friendly in Monchengladbach.

The 54-year-old said it was an opportunity for some of his players to put their names forward one last time.

"It is another opportunity for me to gain a few pertinent insights," Low said.

"And for individual players to make a case for themselves."

Low's squad had been in a training camp in the Italian Alps, albeit with injury concerns over Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The spirit in the squad is what has pleased Low most after Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund factions hindered Germany at Euro 2012, where they were knocked out in the semi-finals.

"Club interests have given way to the national interest," Low said.

"The team spirit's very good, there's no comparison with 2012."

Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus is desperate to have an impact at Brazil 2014 as Germany prepare to face Portugal, the United States and Ghana.

Reus, 25, said it was time he lived up to his potential at a major tournament.

"I'm not a young talent any more. It's about time I held something great in my hands," he said.