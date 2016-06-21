Low expects injured Boateng to be fit for last 16

Joachim Low expects Jerome Boateng to play in Germany's last-16 clash at Euro 2016 despite the defender being brought off through injury against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Mario Gomez scored the only goal of the game at the Parc des Princes as Germany ran out 1-0 winners to seal top spot in Group C.

Boateng was replaced by Benedikt Howedes 14 minutes from time due to a calf injury, but Low anticipates the Bayern Munich player will be available for selection at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday, when Germany will face Albania or Slovakia.

"At half-time, Jerome had a problem in his leg. This was not better in the second half so it was better that there would be a substitution," Low said at his post-match media conference.

"The risk was too high. If something happens in the calf this means two or three weeks pause for him and I did not want to take that risk.

"Most of all because Northern Ireland was not too dangerous in their attacks.

"I think we have substituted him early enough and I presume that he will play in the next game."