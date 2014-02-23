Low expects tricky trips to Scotland, Ireland

Germany were also grouped with Poland, Georgia and Gibraltar when the draw for the next European Championships took place in Nice on Sunday.

Yet coach Low highlighted the visits to Scotland and Ireland as potentially difficult tests for his side, who will be strong favourites to win Group D.

"The games in Ireland and Scotland are going to be especially tough in terms of atmosphere," said Low.

Poland represent a well-known foe for Germany, with Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Blaszczykowski among several Poles to have enjoyed recent success in the Bundesliga.

However, Gibraltar - making their first appearance in UEFA qualifying - are a somewhat less familiar nation in terms of their footballing ability.

"We know a lot of the Polish players from the Bundesliga, while Gibraltar are an unknown to us," Low added.

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill is hoping his side can qualify alongside Germany, with two automatic qualifying slots up for grabs after the finals were expanded to include 24 teams.

"Let's go positively into the group, and let's go for it. It looks like a group, Germany apart, where teams might take points off each other," said O'Neill.

Gordon Strachan, the manager of Scotland, also expressed enthusiasm, adding: "Germany are one of the best teams in the world, so it is exciting.

"It should excite anybody; anybody who supports Scotland. It's a terrific, terrific draw."