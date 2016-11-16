Low: Germany can take a lot from Italy draw

Germany head coach Joachim Low enjoyed the "intense tactical battle" against Italy and said the world champions can learn a lot from the trip to Milan.

There were no goals as an under-strength Germany and Italy played out a 0-0 draw in Tuesday's international friendly at San Siro.

Andrea Belotti hit the post for Italy, while Kevin Volland had a goal ruled out for offside in a rematch of the Euro 2016 quarter-final - won by Germany on penalties.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Low was happy with what he saw from his experimental team as Germany kept a sixth successive clean sheet.

"It was an intense tactical battle. We can take a lot of insight from today's game," Low said.

"We were good going forward in the first half in particular, although we dropped off a little after the break. Italy stepped up the pressure and we played less well.

"The young players gain crucial experience by playing in front of a crowd like that. The performance and the way these players reacted were more important than the result.

"We can be happy with our trip to Italy, much like our run of six consecutive clean sheets. Our overall record in 2016 is a good one.

"We want to dominate our World Cup qualifying campaign and avoid dropping off, something we failed to do in the build-up to Euro 2016."