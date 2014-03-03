Low has fears over Germany injuries, form

Low's charges, who dropped just two points in an emphatic qualifying campaign, are among the pre-tournament favourites for the showpiece event that begins in Brazil later this year.

The coach has a host of injury concerns to contend with, though. Striker Mario Gomez has only just returned to action for Fiorentina after a five-month absence with a knee injury, while fellow forward Miroslav Klose is doubt for Wednesday's friendly encounter with Chile due to a pelvic problem.

Bayern Munich stalwart Bastian Schweinsteiger has been in and out of Pep Guardiola's side with ankle trouble, Ilkay Gundogan has a back injury and Sami Khedira remains a doubt to be fit in time for the tournament with a knee complaint.

Low is happy with the wealth of talent at his disposal, but confessed to having concerns with the tournament a matter of months away.

"On paper, we have a top team with top quality and top individuals, but the reality looks a little different," he said.

"The truth is not so nice because many of our players have been injured for a long time and don't have much rhythm, be it due to a dip in form or niggling injuries, which is why we need to use these next two and a half months to improve and do everything to reach top form.

"The clock is ticking and I'm making an appeal to everybody to prepare as best as they can and to invest all they can, not only to be physically but also psychologically ready for this.

"We need a very good basis and some of my players are still showing deficiencies."

Up to four players could make their international bows on Wednesday, with Pierre-Michel Lasogga, Andre Hahn, Shkodran Mustafi and Matthias Ginter all called up to the squad, and Low confirmed that there is still time for players to make the plane for Brazil.

"Anybody in my squad has the chance of coming to Brazil," he continued. "I know I'm going to have to hurt one or two people (with my final squad decision)."