Low leaps to Schweinsteiger defence

Germany head coach Joachim Low says Bastian Schweinsteiger remains a world-class talent despite criticism from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder was taken off in the second half of United's 3-2 Champions League defeat to Wolfsburg after struggling to make an impact, having been exposed for pace by Julian Draxler's fine run in the build-up to the home side's second goal.

Van Gaal also criticised the 31-year-old following the 0-0 draw with West Ham, claiming: "We have not seen the best of Schweinsteiger - the player I saw at Bayern Munich".

Low, however, says Schweinsteiger must be allowed time to adapt fully to life in England and insists his place as national team captain is not under threat.

"We know what we have in Bastian. He is still a world-class player and undisputed as our captain," he told Bild-Zeitung.

"Even an experienced player like him needs time to get used to a new league. I'm sure Bastian Schweinsteiger will still have a lot of fun at Manchester United."

Bayern chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hit back at Van Gaal earlier this week and called for patience with Schweinsteiger's form.

"Bastian needs a bit of time. You can't judge him already," he said. "I am a bit disappointed with Louis, he should leave Bastian alone."