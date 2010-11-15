Low looks to youth against Sweden

Low has included four newcomers, Borussia Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer, 22, and 18-year-old Mario Goetze as well as Mainz 05 pair Lewis Holtby and Andre Schuerrle, both 20, for Germany's last international of the year.

He has also recalled Dortmund midfielder Kevin Grosskreutz, 22, and central defender Mats Hummels, 21.

With several Bayern Munich players given a rest and a number of other absentees, Low is expected to start several of the newcomers.

"One aspect of the game in Gothenburg is naturally to bring younger players to the senior team," he said.

"We plan to use some of them in the game and give them their debut. We also want to end the year with a good performance.

"These players carved out their chance with continued good performances in the league."

One Bayern player expected to start is Bastian Schweinsteiger, who missed his team's last two Euro 2012 qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan and will captain the team in the absence of club mate Philipp Lahm.

Germany captain Michael Ballack is still out injured and has not played for the team since before the World Cup earlier this year.

FIRST YEAR

Germany top Euro 2012 qualifying group A with 12 points from four games.

Low could also start with Rene Adler in goal, after the goalkeeper, who was the first choice just before the World Cup, was injured weeks before the tournament.

Sweden coach Erik Hamren will be looking to finish the first year of his reign on a high note following the 4-1 hammering by Netherlands last month.

His team had won seven and drawn one of their eight matches in 2010 until the wheels came off as they met the World Cup runners-up in Amsterdam.

With Bolton's Johan Elmander excused from the squad as he awaits the birth of his second child, Hamren has called up the Swedish league's top scorer Alexander Gerndt to take his place.

Gerndt netted 20 league goals this season and Hamren is relishing the chance of a closer look at the 24-year-old.

Sweden are third in European Championship qualifying group E with six points from three games.

Teams (probable):

Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 2-Michael Lustig, 4-Daniel Majstorovic, 5-Andreas Granqvist, 3-Oscar Wendt; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 8-Anders Svensson, 6-Kim Kallstrom, 11-Christian Willhelmsson; 9-Ola Toivonen, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Germany: 1-Rene Adler; 2-Andreas Beck, 13-Mats Hummels, 17-Per Mertesacker, 3-Marcel Schmelzer; 14-Mario Goetze, 6-Sami Khedira, 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 10-Lukas Podolski; 19-Mario Gomez, 23-Cacau.