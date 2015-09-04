Low: Three points most important

Germany coach Joachim Low says he was happy simply to come away with three points from his side's 3-1 victory over Poland in Frankfurt on Friday.

Thomas Muller and Mario Gotze opened up a 2-0 lead for the hosts inside the opening 19 minutes, before Robert Lewandowski pulled one back and threatened to restore parity.

But it was Germany who enjoyed the better opportunities after the break and Gotze doubled his tally eight minutes from time to send Low's men top of Euro 2016 qualifying Group D.

And, after an unconvincing start to the campaign, which included a 2-0 loss in Poland, three points were more than welcome for Low.

"After last year, where we had some not so good games [in qualifying], it was clear that we needed to win this game at home," he said.

"We therefore had only one aim: to win the game, that was the most important thing.

"Overall, I am very happy, the team played with great focus.

"Poland's only chances resulted from our mistakes."

Goalscorer Muller added: "All in all, we are satisfied that we have won against the strongest opponents in the group."