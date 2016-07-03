Low unsure over Khedira, Gomez injuries

Germany coach Joachim Low was unsure if Sami Khedira or Mario Gomez would be available for his side's Euro 2016 semi-final.

Khedira lasted just 16 minutes of Germany's quarter-final victory over Italy in Bordeaux on Saturday.

Gomez helped set up the opener for Mesut Ozil, whose effort was cancelled out by a Leonardo Bonucci penalty, before coming off in the second half.

Low was uncertain as to whether the duo would be fit to face either France or Iceland in the last four on Thursday.

"Sami – it's not too positive to have to bring him off after 15 minutes in such a game, he had a problem with his hamstring," he said.

"I don't know if he will heal before Thursday.

"Gomez has a problem as well but I don't much about that."

Another blow to Low and Co. is a suspension for defender Mats Hummels, who was booked late in regulation time.

While not writing off Iceland, Low expects to face hosts France in Marseille on Thursday.

"France are the favourites, they are the hosts and they have a great side with individual quality," he said.

"Iceland have surprised us, they are well organised in defence.

"It won't be easy for France against such enthusiastic opposition but I think if France put their quality on the pitch they will get to the semi-finals.

"If you're in the semi the goal is to reach the final so I think now we have to focus on recovering.

"A game like this affects the body, we have to make sure to recover the players and we want more."