Low: Volland in line to start against Spain

Volland has scored just once for Hoffenheim this season, but will be given the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular place in the starting XI with a strong performance against the side Germany displaced as world champions earlier in the year.

"I think Kevin Volland plays from the beginning, because he has made a good impression in the last few weeks," Low said.

Midfielder Sami Khedira (ankle) and defender Shkodran Mustafi (calf) are both doubts for the clash in Vigo, but Low will name the former as his captain should the Real Madrid man be fit to feature at Estadio de Balaidos.

Low has been openly critical of his side's performances since winning the World Cup back in July.

Germany are second in Euro 2016 qualifying Group D after surprisingly only taking seven points from their first four games, but Low is relishing the chance for his players to end a successful year on a high against a team that he still regards as one of the world's best.

"I was expecting that there are certain difficulties after such a title," Low added. "But we have so many injured, I didn't expect that.

"We are looking forward to this game. Against Spain, it is guaranteed that we meet a good opponent. An opponent who is very good on a technical level.

"For some players this game is an opportunity. It is shame that both teams have players who are not here."