Lucas demands action after Bastia fan trouble

Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura has called for punishment to the Bastia fans responsible for hitting him with a projectile, during his side's season-opening 1-0 win.

Ligue 1 champions PSG opened their title defence in winning fashion but it was overshadowed by an incident involving Lucas on Friday.

Preparing to take a corner in the 68th minute before he was hit, Lucas then took to Twitter, demanding repercussions.

"Lamentable, unacceptable what happened today in Bastia and it gets worse every year," Lucas tweeted.

"This gesture cannot go unnoticed and without punishment. That is not football."

Bastia meanwhile, criticised Lucas for simulation and making the incident look worse than it was.

It appeared as though Lucas was hit in the back by a stick, only for the Brazilian to then clutch at his head.

Bastia's general secretary Antoine Agostini confirmed he spoke with Lucas in the mixed zone.

Although he gave Lucas reassurances Bastia would meet with Ligue de Football Professionel, Ligue 1's governing body, and condemned the actions, Agostini has his doubts over the 23-year-old's part to play in the scenario.

"The intention to do that [hit Lucas] exists, and we as a club will do what it takes to ensure the matter is responsibly handled," Agostini said.

"But his head wasn't touched. It's not a question of opinion, but absolute proof."

Also in the mixed zone, Lucas maintained he was telling the truth: "You have to watch the video, it hit me.

"It hit me in the head. It's not normal, but here it is. Every time we come here to play it is like that, these are no conditions to play in.

"We are just here for the three points, and they are here to cause hell."