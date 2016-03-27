Lucas: I'd prefer Neymar over Messi at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura said he would prefer to play alongside countryman Neymar rather than Lionel Messi in the French capital.

PSG have repeatedly been linked with some of the stars of world football, including Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked if he would like to play with Messi at the Parc des Princes, Lucas told Canal Plus: "PSG to sign Messi? Yes, why not.

"Or Karim Benzema, or Robert Lewandowski. But I would prefer Neymar.

"It would be good for the club and for me, even though he plays in the same position as me."

The French champions are on course to claim back-to-back domestic trebles this season, having already sealed a fourth successive Ligue 1 title, but Lucas said their eyes are on Champions League success.

"It is very nice to have won four consecutive league titles. And there is eight games left to play," the Brazilian added.

"We have time to prepare for the Champions League, which is our sweetest dream."

Lucas was linked with a move away from PSG previously, but the 23-year-old said his intention is to spend the rest of his playing days in Paris.

"My dream is to spend my whole career in PSG," he said. "I want to win many titles, and later go back to Sao Paulo."