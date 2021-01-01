Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius expected to return for Tottenham
By PA Staff
Tottenham expect to have Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius back for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League.
The Brazilian pair missed the draw with Wolves last week and were also set to be out for the midweek clash with Fulham before its postponement.
Gareth Bale (calf) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) will be missing.
Leeds have a doubt over midfielder Mateusz Klich after he suffered a thigh injury in the 5-0 win over West Brom.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa also continues to have defensive problems, with Liam Cooper (abdominal strain) facing a fitness test and Diego Llorente still affected by a muscle problem.
Robin Koch is facing a longer spell out with a knee injury.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford, Poveda, Roberts, Casilla, Costa, Hernandez, Struijk, Shackleton, Davis, Casey, Jenkins.
