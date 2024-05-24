Lucas Paqueta facing 10-year ban: Watch the four yellow cards that could end his career

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly getting booked deliberately.

Attempting to purposely affect the betting market, the 26-year-old is charged with four breaches relating to matches against Leicester City in 2022 and clashes with Leeds, Aston Villa and Bournemouth in 2023.

The midfielder joined the Hammers from Lyon back in August 2022 and was part of the squad that won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Yeah this Paqueta guy is guilty as charged 😭 pic.twitter.com/2hxr8txWW5May 23, 2024

Users online have begun to collate evidence themselves following Paqueta's charges, with his bookings often appearing somewhat deliberate.

His first alleged booking is against the Foxes in 2022, as he flies into two consecutive challenges with Boubakary Soumare and then Dennis Praet.

Next is a cynical clip of Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville as he dribbles past him, with the midfielder showing no signs of complaining.

A flying challenge on John McGinn against Aston Villa indicates more signs of a purposeful caution, with the Scotland international perplexed as he flies in on him.

Lastly is the worst of all, with Paqueta leaping into the air to purposely flick the ball on with his hand, with only twenty seconds left in a game against Bournemouth.

Paqueta now faces a nervous wait (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Lyon man has continued to deny the charges brought against him, stating how he has regularly been in communication with the FA and will continue to assist their investigations.

“I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me,” Paquetá said on Instagram.

“For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can. I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name.”

West Ham said: “Lucas categorically denies the breach and will continue to robustly defend his position. The club will continue to stand by and support the player throughout the process.”

