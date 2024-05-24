Lucas Paqueta facing 10-year ban: Watch the four yellow cards that could end his career

By
published

The Brazilian midfielder is facing serious repercussions after he was charged by the FA for purposely being booked

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta could be facing a lengthy footballing ban.
West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly getting booked deliberately.

Attempting to purposely affect the betting market, the 26-year-old is charged with four breaches relating to matches against Leicester City in 2022 and clashes with Leeds, Aston Villa and Bournemouth in 2023.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

