Lucas Torreira wants clarity on Arsenal role with AC Milan lurking

The Uruguay international, who arrived at the Emirates from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018, has started just three Premier League games this season.

He featured regularly under Unai Emery last term, making 50 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign with Arsenal.

But Tuttomercatoweb reports that the former Samp man is unsatisfied with his current role and isn’t happy with how his Premier League adventure is going.

Torreira will hold talks with the club about his situation next week and the outcome might be crucial to his future.

The 23-year-old could push for a sale as soon as January if he isn’t offered assurances over his role in Emery’s squad.

AC Milan could look to take advantage of the situation by making a move, after considering a bid to reunite the playmaker with his former boss Marco Giampaolo over the summer.

Giampaolo has since been sacked and replaced by Stefano Pioli at San Siro, but the Rossoneri are still eager to take advantage of his unsettled period.

Torreira has scored four goals in 64 appearances for the Gunners since arriving last summer.

This term he has made 14 appearances in all competitions, mostly off the bench, and found the net against Liverpool in both the Premier League and EFL Cup.

