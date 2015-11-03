Luckless Oviedo set for hamstring scan

Everton midfielder Bryan Oviedo will undergo a scan on Tuesday to learn the extent of a hamstring injury.

The Costa Rica international impressed when Everton beat Norwich on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup last week.

Oviedo did enough to retain his spot for the 6-2 win over Sunderland on Sunday, but lasted just 24 minutes of the Premier League encounter before pulling up injured.

Everton subsequently posted on Twitter: "Roberto Martinez confirms Bryan Oviedo will have a scan on his hamstring today [Tuesday]."

It marks the continuation of a hard luck story for Oviedo, who has been blighted by injury over the past two years.

Oviedo suffered a double leg break in an FA Cup encounter against Stevenage in January 2014, which ruled him out of the World Cup that year.

After returning to fitness, he suffered a hamstring injury in February 2015 and two months later sustained a broken metatarsal.